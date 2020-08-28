Pink Noises Book Review from Cycling ’74

From the blog of creative software company Cycling ’74:

“20 years ago, Tara Rodgers created the website Pinknoises.com, devoted to promoting the work of women in electronic music – interviews, information, and resources. It was and is an absolutely singular undertaking which has staked a claim to changing the ways in which we think about electronic music. …

10 years ago, Tara published Pink Noises. Its content is simple to describe yet rich in content: a set of two dozen interviews with women of widely varying ages and backgrounds working in every corner of electronic music practice… [C]reating a shared and imagined future benefits greatly from the welcoming community snapshot that Pink Noises provides… In addition to being an enjoyable read and a great resource, this book is also an agent of change.”

The Pink Noises book is available from Duke University Press.