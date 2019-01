“In the four years I’ve been compiling FACT’s best house and techno tracks, I can’t recall a 12-month period that’s been so full of innovative, diverse and – most importantly – fun music as we had in 2018.”

Analog Tara / Propulsion (1432 R) makes FACT’s year-end list for the best of underground house and techno.

Find all the selections on FACT and listen to the playlists on Spotify or Apple Music.